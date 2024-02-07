Meet the kid reporter winning over NFL players at the Super Bowl with his interviews

It's not easy for reporters to score one-on-one interviews at the Super Bowl with superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but Jeremiah Fennell is no ordinary reporter.

The precocious 11-year-old is practically an old pro at this point when it comes to talking to some of the NFL's biggest names.

His poise, charisma and football acumen were on display on Feb. 5 when he spoke with Mahomes, Kelce, and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for NFL Network.

He was able to score some one-on-one time with them on media day as they get ready for Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Fennell's hometown of Las Vegas.

Fennell and Mahomes went back and forth building a fantasy team of all-time greats from past Super Bowls. He then heard from Kelce on how he might celebrate a touchdown in Sunday's Super Bowl and how he developed his chemistry with Mahomes.

Fennell also got the lowdown on the Sin City club scene when he asked Kelce about "some of the funnest things in Vegas" that he's done so far.

"Last year we celebrated the Super Bowl win (over the Philadelphia Eagles) by going to the Wynn and going to Club XS," Kelce said. "You can't go to that, but maybe one day."

The young reporter also caught up with Reid, asking him about his Super Bowl legacy and whether the Chiefs have made any changes to their gameplan in their second Super Bowl meeting with the 49ers since 2020.

NFL Network host Michael Robinson speaks on-air with kid reporter Jeremiah Fennell during Super Bowl LVIII opening night on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

"That was a heck of a question right there, man," Reid said. "That was four years ago, so I don't know if it's a grudge match as much as each team wants to do their best."

Fennell also shared that he's a pescatarian and has never tried a hamburger. He asked Reid if there's any food he never wants to eat.

"Listen, I'm up for everything. I just don't like liver," he said. "Anything else is free game."

On the other side of the big matchup, Fennell interviewed 49ers stars George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner.

"You kinda clean too, dog," Samuel said in appreciation of Fennell's outfit.

During the broadcast, Fennell shared his backstory with NFL Network's Michael Robinson, a former NFL running back.

“I started to do this at the age of 7 years old because I wasn’t able to play sports due to some medical issues, but I still like the sports environment,” Fennell told Robinson.

"So I decided to hone my craft in journalism at the age of 7. And I started my YouTube channel. And, yes, I do think I can keep this as a career because I do still love the sport and I do know a lot about it, so I think that interviewing people can be a long career for me.”

The young reporter impressed those who do it for a living.

"Jeremiah Fennell is crushing these media night interviews," MSG Network's Madelyn Burke wrote on X. "Give this 11-year-old an Emmy, what a pro."

"Mr. steal my job," NFL Network's Jane Slater wrote on X.

Fennell first burst into prominence last year when he interviewed star wide receiver Davante Adams from his hometown Raiders.

He also shared his journey on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” speaking about how "a brain defect and a detached shoulder bone" prevented him from playing sports. His love of the Raiders motivated him to try another path.

"I knew I always wanted to be in journalism, so I decided that I wanted to commentate on their games," he told Hudson.

Following his interview with Adams, he's interviewed NFL legends like Drew Brees, Tim Brown and Michael Irvin, members of LSU's national champion women's basketball team, and NBA greats like Dominique Wilkins and Tracy McGrady for his YouTube channel.