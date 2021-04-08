Khloe Kardashian speaks out after release of unauthorized bikini photo

After an unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian rocking a bikini poolside was shared to social media, the "Revenge Body" star and her company immediately launched into action to get the image scrubbed from the internet.

Now, Kardashian is speaking out about the incident. She shared a post on Instagram Wednesday night of unretouched photos and video, writing about how hard it is to live life in the spotlight.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," she said. "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared - regardless of who you are."

She added that in truth the "constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star then listed some of the cruel comparisons made about her over the years.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it," she said. "This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

The photo in question showed Kardashian in a bathing suit at a pool and made the rounds online. Her company appears to have issued takedown notices to those who shared it, as several online accounts have deleted their posts with the image.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six.

“Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Kardashian's statement on Wednesday — accompanied by several photos and videos showing off her svelte look — echoed that sentiment. She wrote that she will "unapologetically" continue to use filters and editing to "present myself to the world the way I want to be seen," just as she wears makeup and gets her nails done.

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore," she said.