Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 21, 2019, 10:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

There may soon be 25 men looking to keep up with Khloe Kardashian.

Mike Fleiss, creator and producer of the “Bachelor” franchise, tweeted Wednesday that Kardashian could be the next star of “The Bachelorette.”

“@khloekardashian is very much in contention ... Stay tuned!” he wrote.

Fleiss admitted in a second tweet that casting Kardashian as the Bachelorette will have to go through her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian, 34, has been a tabloid fixture in recent days amid talk that she’s been having relationship troubles with Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter, True, who was born last year.

While Kardashian's name is sure to divide the franchise's loyal fans, at least one person from “The Bachelor” family is all in.

Amanda Stanton, who has appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” is already pushing for it.

“Please can you make this happen?!” she wrote.

Snagging a celebrity as the leading lady has eluded “The Bachelorette,” although the show has welcomed famous names. Jordan Rodgers, brother of star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, won the show's 12th season with JoJo Fletcher.

“The Bachelor,” however, has more of a history landing somewhat famous personalities.

Jesse Palmer had finished a brief NFL career when he starred on the show's fifth season. Two seasons later, Charlie O'Connell — brother of actor Jerry O'Connell — was the one handing out roses.

In season 22 last year, race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., whose dad twice won the Indianapolis 500, proposed to Lauren Burnham after she initially finished as the runner-up. They married last month and are expecting a baby.