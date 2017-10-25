Khalid TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Khalid is coming to TODAY! The VMA winner behind the hits "Young Dumb & Broke" and "Location" will bring his amazing voice to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.

Khalid

In addition, we teamed up with our sponsor Citi and Khalid to give you the chance of a lifetime. We asked you to submit a video of yourself singing the chorus of his hit song “Location” to Twitter and Instagram using #KhalidTODAY for a chance to have your video appear on stage with Khalid. Keep an eye on the performance to see if you made the big screen!

------------------

Khalid's 2018 Tour is coming to a city near you this spring! Citi cardmembers have early access to purchase tickets - Citi presale starts on Tuesday, November 28 and public on sale starts on December 1st. For tickets: http://citi.us/2yNfZKw

(By TODAY with our sponsor Citi)

------------------

Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Hashtag: #KhalidTODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.