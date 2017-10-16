Khalid TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Khalid is coming to TODAY! The VMA winner behind the hits "Toothbrush" and "Location" will bring his amazing voice to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.

Khalid

In addition, we're teaming up with our sponsor Citi and Khalid to give you the chance of a lifetime. You can submit a video of yourself singing the chorus of his hit song "Location" using #KhalidTODAY for a chance to have your video appear on stage with Khalid. For terms and conditions, click here.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Hashtag: #KhalidTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here for you and a guest to get a chance at priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.