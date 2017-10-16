Khalid TODAY concert: What you need to know

Khalid is coming to TODAY! The VMA winner behind the hits "Toothbrush" and "Location" will bring his amazing voice to Rockefeller Plaza with a concert series performance.
In addition, we're teaming up with our sponsor Citi and Khalid to give his fans the chance of a lifetime. You can submit a video of yourself singing the chorus of his hit song "Location" using #KhalidTODAY for a chance to have their video appear on stage with Khalid.
Details:
- Date: Wednesday, October 25
- Hashtag: #KhalidTODAY
- Fan Passes: Stay tuned to find out how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.