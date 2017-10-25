Khalid made our Wednesday with his concert on the plaza

share tweet pin email

When Khalid sings about an "American Teen," he might very well be singing about himself: He's a rising hip-hop and R&B singer and songwriter who's been lighting up the charts since 2016 — and he's only 19 years old!

TODAY Khalid has some special news for fans on TODAY.

And on Wednesday, he stopped by the TODAY plaza to get his fans into a frenzy and share several of his hits, including "Location," "Young Dumb & Broke," and "8Teen."

He also had a big announcement that got everybody cheering: He's going out on tour in 2018!

"This has been a crazy year," he admitted between performances, noting that he was "Most Likely to Become Platinum" in his senior yearbook.

Khalid (who shouldn't be confused with DJ Khaled) hails from Georgia, but grew up in Germany, New York and Texas. He released his first album, "American Teen," in March, and it reached No. 4 on Billboard's Albums Charts, and was certified platinum in October. And in August, he picked up a Best New Artist award at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Clearly, this "American Teen" is one to watch!

