Kevin Spacey posted a video asking people to be kinder on Tuesday in what appears to be a Christmas Eve tradition for the actor, who has been accused of sexually assaulting men.

Spacey, 60, once again took on the accent and mannerisms of Frank Underwood, the character he played in the Netflix series "House of Cards," in a minute-long message posted to YouTube titled "KTWK." The actor has kept a relatively low-profile since a felony sexual assault case against him was dropped in July.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey said.

He then goes on to say that he's had a "pretty good year" and made recent changes in his life, inviting the audience to join him. Spacey encouraged the audience to embrace civility and kindness going forward.

"The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack," Spacey said. "But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness."

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately respond to our request for comment from NBC News.

The bizarre Christmas Eve video is not unprecedented, as Spacey posted a similar one last year with the title "Let Me Be Frank." In the 2018 clip, Spacey hinted at the sexual assault allegations against him and the decision Netflix made in killing off his character.

“Despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial. Despite everything," he said in 2018. "Despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good and my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth.”

Spacey was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp.

Rapp said in an interview with BuzzFeed that Spacey climbed on top of him in a bedroom at a 1986 party in New York, when Rapp was only 14 years old.

The "House of Cards" actor said in a statement at the time that he didn't remember the alleged incident involving Rapp but apologized "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." Spacey also publicly addressed his sexuality, coming out as an openly gay man.

Since then, other accusations of sexual misconduct by Spacey prompted investigations in both Los Angeles and London.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to press charges against Spacey in two cases, citing statute of limitations in one instance. Spacey's accuser in the second case died in September.

British authorities reportedly questioned Spacey in May regarding allegations against him in the United Kingdom, according to Variety. The investigation has not resulted in charges and appears to be ongoing.

It does not appear that Spacey has ever publicly directly addressed the accusations from London or Los Angeles.

Spacey was recently facing criminal charges in Nantucket, Massachusetts, after a former anchor for Boston WCVB-TV said her son was groped by Spacey in a bar when he was 18. Spacey pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Prosecutors dropped the case in July when Spacey's accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment rights after being questioned about his role in the deleting of text messages from a phone key to the case.