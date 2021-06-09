IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's exclusive Father's Day deals are here: Save up to 40% off

Kevin Nealon says burglar stole necklace with Garry Shandling's ashes from his home

Nealon had a piece of the late comedian swiped from his house while he was away.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kevin Nealon says someone stole a unique memento of his connected to the late comedian Garry Shandling when his house was robbed while he was away during the pandemic.

“He took a necklace that meant a lot to me because it was an urn with Garry Shandling’s ashes in it,” he said Wednesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I got some of his ashes after (he died).”

“The weird thing is he gave me the ashes before he died,” he joked. “That’s kind of strange. ‘Cause, you know, he’s very prepared.”

In addition to the necklace, Nealon said the intruder took watches that had belonged to his father.

Ever the comedian, Nealon then continued to crack jokes about how spreading Shandling’s ashes led to a fire and how he called pawn shops to see if they had Shandling in stock.

“Garry would love this. He would love it,” Nealon said about the incident while DeGeneres and the audience laughed.

Kevin Nealon and Garry Shandling in 2005.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“That’s the only way we can joke about this is ‘Garry would love that,’” DeGeneres said.

Nealon then turned serious for a moment.

“But I do hope I get that back,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BDWftg1I1cU

“That’s really horrible. You really were broken into, and they really took that,” DeGeneres said. “They didn’t know what it was, obviously.”

The Emmy-winning Shandling died in 2016 after having a heart attack. A popular and pioneering comedian, he is remembered for trailblazing TV series “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.