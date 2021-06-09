Kevin Nealon says burglar stole necklace with Garry Shandling's ashes from his home

“The weird thing is he gave me the ashes before he died,” he joked. “That’s kind of strange. ‘Cause, you know, he’s very prepared.”

In addition to the necklace, Nealon said the intruder took watches that had belonged to his father.

Ever the comedian, Nealon then continued to crack jokes about how spreading Shandling’s ashes led to a fire and how he called pawn shops to see if they had Shandling in stock.

“Garry would love this. He would love it,” Nealon said about the incident while DeGeneres and the audience laughed.

Kevin Nealon and Garry Shandling in 2005. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“That’s the only way we can joke about this is ‘Garry would love that,’” DeGeneres said.

Nealon then turned serious for a moment.

“But I do hope I get that back,” he said.

“That’s really horrible. You really were broken into, and they really took that,” DeGeneres said. “They didn’t know what it was, obviously.”

The Emmy-winning Shandling died in 2016 after having a heart attack. A popular and pioneering comedian, he is remembered for trailblazing TV series “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”