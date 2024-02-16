Who is Kevin Hart's wife? All about Eniko Parrish

During a recent appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Kevin Hart spoke lovingly of his wife, calling her the “backbone” of their household.

"She has shaped and molded me in ways I never knew I possibly could, just in the growth of adulting," he said.

Hart married Eniko Hart, née Parrish, in 2016 after nearly seven years of dating. The couple welcomed two children in addition to the two children Hart has from a previous marriage.

“There’s nothing better or more exciting to me in my life than being a father,” he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Here’s everything to know about the Harts' love story.

Who is Eniko Hart?

Eniko Hart was credited as being a model when she and Kevin Hart first got engaged in 2014. She made an appearance on BET’s “Rip The Runway,” modeling for the fashion show in 2013.

Today, the 39-year-old fitness enthusiast — who often shares her love of working out on social media — is an ambassador for Fabletics, a workout apparel brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013.

Eniko Hart has designed three collections for the brand, including one with her husband in 2021. She told InStyle of the his-and-hers collection, “It was the first time ever doing something together, so I wanted to jump on the opportunity immediately.”

Hart himself has weighed in on working with his wife, calling it “a representation of our love, our connection, our bond, our story.”

How Kevin and Eniko Hart meet?

The couple recalled meeting at a Washington, D.C. nightclub in the Netflix docuseries “Don’t F**K This Up.” Eniko Hart details how her now husband ran to the DJ booth and started serenading her. “One thing led to another, and it just happened,” she said. “We couldn’t resist each other. It was nonstop.”

Kevin Hart was still married to his first wife Torrei Hart when they met, which he addresses in the documentary. “The biggest misconception is that Eniko was the home-wrecker. This woman came in and destroyed this man’s family,” he said. “Reality is, I was done with my first marriage. We were done. In separate homes.”

Their engagement was posted on Instagram

In 2014, after the pair had been dating for 5 years, Kevin Hart proposed during his wife’s 30th birthday celebration.

She shared the moment on Instagram. Parrish captured her excitement, writing “I said YES!!!!! To the most amazing man in the world.”

The wedding took place 2 years later

The duo tied the knot in front of friends and loved ones in a Santa Barbara ceremony on August 13, 2016. Both of Kevin Hart’s kids from his previous marriage, Heaven and Hendrix, were in attendance.

Eniko Hart wore custom Vera Wang gown, and shared multiple photos on Instagram from the ceremony.

What they said about their cheating scandal

Kevin Hart was rumored to have cheated on when she was eight months pregnant with their first child in the summer of 2017.

The comedian was seen with an unidentified woman at a club in Miami, as reported by “Entertainment Tonight.” He denied rumors that he had cheated initially, but then published an Instagram apology addressed to Eniko Hart and his two children after an alleged extortion attempt.

“I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he said.

The couple addressed the moment in “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.”

Eniko Hart said she stayed together to keep their family intact. “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

She has since forgiven her husband. “I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here,” Eniko Hart said. “So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

The documentary also revealed that Kevin Hart’s longtime friend, Jonathan Todd Jackson, was the one who was arrested and charged with “attempted extortion” and “extortion by a threatening letter.” The felony extortion charge was dropped against Jackson for lack of evidence.

“The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel,” Kevin Hart said. “There’s a major effect that it can have on the people that you are closest to, the people that you love the most and when I got to see that firsthand with Eniko — when I got to see the effect that my reckless behavior had — that was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up.”

They have a blended family of 4 children

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo Kash, in November 2017, after publicly announcing their pregnancy on Mother’s Day of that same year.

Kevin Hart gushed over his newborn with a sweet shot of him holding his son on Instagram writing, “feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man. Wifey gets the amazing Photocred.”

Three years later, on September 29, 2020 the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Kaori Mai.

Eniko Hart posted a sweet announcement, writing, in part, "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl ... we couldn’t love you more."

The couple also parents Hart’s two kids from his previous marriage, Heaven and Hendrix, often sharing sweet family pictures on social media of their blended family.

She stuck by Kevin Hart's side after his car wreck

Kevin Hart was in a car accident in September 2019 which resulted in him needing emergency surgery.

He discussed the accident in an interview with Men’s Health, explaining that “it all boiled down to four walls.”

He continued, “And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewelry, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.”