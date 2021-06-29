Kevin Hart thanks trainer who helped him walk again with home renovation

Kevin Hart's trainer fixed him up, so the comedian is returning the favor.

Hart, who suffered serious back injuries in a 2019 car accident, will honor his trainer and friend Ron, aka “Boss,” by renovating part of his home in an upcoming episode of the HGTV series “Celebrity IOU,” in which celebrities refurbish the homes of people in their lives.

Kevin Hart takes on home renovation in "Celebrity IOU." Dennys Ilic / HGTV

The "Fatherhood" star said sprucing up the home is the least he can do for Boss, who played a big part in his recovery.

“My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over,” Hart said in an HGTV statement. “It’s good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way.”

“This is a small token of my appreciation that Boss won’t see coming and that will hopefully floor him,” he added. “This renovation is well deserved because of the person that he is.”

Hart will also get some heavyweight help.

“Kevin will combine forces with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform a crumbling backhouse on Boss’ property into a retreat for the friend who helped him learn how to walk again after a serious car accident,” HGTV said in the release.

In the episode, Hart and the Scott brothers will also remove the floors in the backhouse and update the kitchen.

“In a nod to how he met Boss, Kevin will even help design a custom barber shop for the new space,” HGTV said in the release.

Nearly two months after his accident, the comedian said the ordeal taught him an important lesson.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” he said in an Instagram video chronicling his recovery. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart's episode of "Celebrity IOU" airs Monday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+ the same day.