Kevin Hart has issued a brief statement of support for the friend who was driving his car last month when they crashed, leaving the comedian with serious back injuries that required surgery.

Hart's statement came as the California Highway Patrol released a detailed report about the Sept. 1 accident, saying reckless driving by Hart's friend, filmmaker Jared Black, caused the crash in which Hart's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda muscle car rolled into a ditch in Calabasas.

Kevin Hart has issued a statement of support for the driver in a one-car crash that resulted in Hart suffering major back injuries. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hart, Black and Black's fiance, fitness trainer Rebecca Broxterman, were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Hart and Black both suffered major back injuries after the roof of the car was crushed and the windshield shattered in the crash.

Despite the accident, Hart affirmed his support for Black.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he told NBC News Friday through his attorney.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof to extricate Black, who was trapped behind the steering wheel. The report noted that Black was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Hart spent more than a week in the hospital before being reportedly discharged on Sept. 12 to a rehabilitation facility for physical therapy.

While Hart returned to work for a few hours this week to promote his new "Jumanji" sequel, his attorney told NBC News that his return to full-time action most likely won't happen until next year as he continues with his physical therapy.

Although Hart is capable of walking on his own, he has been sitting for many of the promos for his new "Jumanji" film and spends most of the day sitting, his representative told NBC News.