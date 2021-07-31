Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg's candid commentary of the Olympics is comedy gold

Leslie Jones may home some competition for our favorite celebrity commentary for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have been hosting “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg” streaming on Peacock over the last week to recap some highs and lows during the Tokyo Games. In the most recent episode, Snoop Dogg and Hart participated in a segment called “Cold Call” in which they were shown clips from sports and events without any prior knowledge of what they were being shown.

One particular clip from the segment went viral on Twitter as the duo provided commentary about the equestrian event. Immediately, Snoop Dogg was able to identify it as an equestrian event, but what happened next is priceless.

Seconds into the clip of the event, the horse began prancing, eliciting a hilarious response from the comedian/rapper duo. (Disclaimer: Some strong language is used!)

“The horse Crip walking, you see that?” Snoop Dogg said, causing Hart to burst into laughter. “On the set! That’s gangster! Look at this! This horse is off the chain, I gotta get this motherf-ker in a video.”

Still laughing, Hart responded, “Snoop said I gotta put the horse in the video!”

“Horse Crip walking is officially in the Olympics,” Hart, 42, added, before requesting that the clip be played again.

Witnessing the clip for a second time had the two men posing the same question: how do the horses get to Japan for the event? Snoop Dogg asked what airline the horses fly before someone off camera appeared to respond, “Emirates.”

“Emirates? That’s expensive!” Snoop Dogg, 49, said.

Hart added, “They fly the horses on Emirates?”

“And the athletes on Southwest?” Snoop Dogg said.

The conversation divulged into questions about whether or not horses get medals for winning as well after Snoop Dogg inquired.

“I’ve never seen a horse with a medal. It goes to the person on the horse, which should be changed!” Hart said, later adding, “I didn’t see that jockey do any type of Crip walk just now…you didn’t have your ankles taped, the horse did. I demand for the horse to get the respect that they deserve and the same bragging rights as the jockey. You start to hang a medal on these horses’ neck so when they get around the other horses they can neigh and show the other horses. You don’t think a horse want to brag?”

These two are great together. Peacock / Peacock

Fans seemed to really love the moment.

"Don’t care what anyone says, Snoop is a national treasure," one fan tweeted.

Another person wrote, "I legit cried watching this."

Hart and Snoop Dogg are in good company for these Olympic games. Leslie Jones, who cheered on Team USA in Rio during the summer 2016 Olympics and live-tweeted during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is back and better than ever this year.

After sharing her live reactions on Instagram and Twitter during the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials last month, the former “Saturday Night Live” star has continued live-reacting to multiple events over the last week in typical Jones fashion complete with plenty of cheering and no shortage of humor.

Team USA's equestrian team made headlines again earlier this month when it was announced that Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa's daughter, Jessica Springsteen, was headed to Tokyo as a member of the equestrian team in her Olympic debut. She was named an alternate at the 2012 London Olympics and did not qualify for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"They were so excited," Jessica told TODAY's Hoda Kotb about her parents. "They've supported me since I was little. This has been a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember and the sport has become such a passion for them as well. I feel like we've been on this journey together, so they were just so happy."