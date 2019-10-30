Kevin Hart is grateful to be alive.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday night detailing his road to recovery after his September car crash.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says in a voice-over at the beginning of the clip, which marks his first post on Instagram since the accident. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

Hart, 40, suffered serious back injuries when his friend Jared Black crashed the comedian's 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which rolled into a ditch in Calabasas, California. The California Highway Patrol determined Black, who also had back injuries, was driving recklessly. Black's fiancée was also in the car. No one was wearing a seat belt.

The video then shows footage from news reports of the crash, followed by shots of the comedian in the hospital, as well as images of him undergoing physical therapy and exercising.

“You know, when God talks, you got to listen,” he says. “And, I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently.”

The video then focuses on Hart’s family — including wife Eniko Parrish and his children — and his friends, while he continues to rehab.

“I see life from a whole new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof,” he says. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that have simply ride with me and have been with me ‘cause you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all your love and support. So don’t take today for granted ‘cause tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life.”

Hart, who was released from the hospital less than two weeks after the crash, is then seen in a doctor’s office where he is told it will take about a year for him to recover.

“I’m thankful for simply still being here, the road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020,” he says as the video concludes.

His video has certainly touched many people, including some of his well-known friends.

“Beautifully said. Love u brotha. Onward,” frequent film collaborator Dwayne Johnson wrote in the comments.

"Strong. Take your time Lil bro. It's all still here," commented Cedric the Entertainer.

"God bless u brother!" Jamie Foxx wrote.