Kevin Hart's wife has shared some good news regarding the comedian’s condition after his car crash over the weekend.

“He’s great,” Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ on Monday while on her way to visit her husband in the hospital.

“Yeah, he’s gonna be just fine," she added.

The "Night School" star, who is expected to make a full recovery, was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas, California, on Sunday when the driver, Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle, police said. The car rolled into a ditch, shattering the windshield and causing the roof to cave in.

Black was trapped behind the wheel and firefighters had to cut the roof to remove him. Hart, 40, and Black both went to separate area hospitals with serious back injuries, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Black "immediately lost control" when he drove onto a highway before the car "left the road and rolled over down the embankment."

The third person in the car at the time of the accident, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, did not have any serious injuries. Officials also say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The accident caused an outpouring of support from Hollywood's elite, including Hart's "Central Intelligence" co-star Dwayne Johnson and Bryan Cranston, with whom he appeared in "The Upside."