Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish reveals how she found out he cheated on her

In the third episode of his Netflix original docuseries “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up,” Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Harris both reveal in-depth insights into the moments surrounding the 2017 rumors that he had cheated on her when she was eight months pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Kenzo.

The episode, titled “What Happened In Vegas,” begins with Parrish getting candid on how she found out that Hart had cheated on her via a direct message.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish pose during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Hart on Dec. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Willy Sanjuan / AP

“I don't know who it was,” she explained, referring to the DM received. ”They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant and I was having breakfast and I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there, I just kept saying, 'How the f––k did you let that happen?'"

Parrish went on to explain further how she felt throughout that tough time as the press and media began speculating on the rumors and their relationship.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"You publicly humiliated me," she said. "Everything is on Instagram, everything is on social media. So it was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you want to do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'"

Because Parrish was very far along in her pregnancy, she says she "kept worrying about the baby" and had to "maintain a level head."

"I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family," she said. "I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up."

The 35-year-old model continued, wiping away tears, “It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

“I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here,” Parish added. “So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

The rumors that Hart had cheated on his wife while she was eight months pregnant with their first child began in July of 2017. The comedian was spotted with an unidentified woman at a club in Miami, as reported by ET. He denied any rumors that he had cheated on Parrish initially, but Hart went on to publicly apologize to his wife and his two children with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, a few months later after an alleged extortion attempt, according to People.

In the same episode, it was revealed that Hart’s longtime friend of over 15 years, Jonathan Todd Jackson, was the one who was arrested and charged with "attempted extortion" and "extortion by a threatening letter." The alleged extortion attempt involved a sexually explicit video featuring Hart and an unidentified woman sent via e-mail demanding money be paid for the video to not be released. The felony extortion charge was dropped on Sept. 27, 2019 against Jackson for lack of evidence.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian revealed that telling Parrish was not an easy conversation to have.

"The worst part was just knowing how you made somebody feel," he said. "There’s a major effect that it can have on the people that you are closest to, the people that you love the most and when I got to see that firsthand with Eniko — when I got to see the effect that my reckless behavior had — that was crushing, that tore me up. That really tore me up."

Hart continued on, describing that time as "the lowest moment of my life."

"When it happened, it came at such a f--ked up time because we were in the middle of the tour, we were starting 'Night School' and home wasn't home," he admitted. "Home was cold and in that moment, you gotta have something to lean on, you gotta have something to help you stand up straight and that something for me was my guys."