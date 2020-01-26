Kevin Hart's motivational toast goes viral: 'How do you want your book to end?'

Kevin Hart gave a motivational speech at a star-studded brunch on Saturday that is going viral, however the internet is giving the comedian's pep talk mixed reviews.

Hart, 40, attended Beyonce and Jay-Z's annual Roc Nation Brunch, where it is a tradition for some of the celebrity attendees to make a toast. Hart appeared to be surrounded by a male-only group, including Diddy and Jay-Z, when he dropped his words of wisdom.

"Very simplistic, okay? In life, you only get one, you write a book," Hart said. "The question of the day is: 'How do you want your book to end?' You're around a bunch of men who are doing amazing things in they life. Basically, you are writing chapters. Chapters get good, some get better, some get worse. It's your job to complete that book to the best of your ability."

Before raising a glass, he ended with a question: "Are you focused on the ending of your book and, if so, how great do you want to make it?'"

While Hart is one of the most successful comedians in the world, some people questioned whether he's the best person to be handing out life advice. Hart opened up about cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, in "Don't F*** This Up," a Netflix documentary that was released last month.

"Imagine taking life advice from Kevin Hart," wrote @ItsLinkLauren.

DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Juan Perez, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Kareem Burke attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

One person asked a hypothetical question about choosing between an invitation to the star-studded brunch or $70,000 in cash.

"70k. I’m not trying to take advice from people who were wowed by that Kevin Hart speech," said @mah_ree_04.

70k. I’m not trying to take advice from people who were wowed by that Kevin Hart speech https://t.co/MNv6UeKjGA — The Air Fryer Agenda (@Mah_ree_oh4) January 26, 2020

"Lmao I’m sorry but that Kevin Hart speech was ig (Instagram) quote basic," said @NiceNurse22.

Lmao I’m sorry but that Kevin Hart speech was ig quote basic.



And everyone is like pic.twitter.com/OBCB7vAHQd — sharingan society (@NiceNurse22) January 26, 2020

While Hart took some jabs for the speech, other people said they appreciated his honesty and the wisdom he brings from learning hard lessons.

"Kevin Hart already earned my respect with his Netflix special. This speech elevates that respect much further," wrote @JohnEZabala.

Hart chatted with other guests, including Ne-Yo, T.I., and comedian Dave Chappelle. Erik Voake / Getty Images

Other users also pointed out that Hart, who earned $59 million last year, according to Forbes, must be doing something right.

"All these broke people putting down what Kevin Hart said but all those rich men celebrating what he said," wrote a Twitter user named @HypeFurgo. "I know where I put my faith in."