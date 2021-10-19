Kevin Hart's ex-wife defends decision to keep his last name

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife may no longer be with the comedian but she has kept his last name and makes no apologies for it.

Torrei Hart says keeping the name was done in large part because of their children, daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 13.

“He had no issues with me changing my last name and my children also said to me, ‘Mom, we do not want you to change your last name,’” she said last week on “The Real.” “They wanted the same last name as me and I said, ‘OK, guys. I will keep the same last name as you.’”

The Harts married in 2003 and divorced in 2011. He has since remarried and has two kids with wife Eniko Hart.

Torrei Hart attends "Super Turnt" movie premiere at Mann Robinson Studios on Oct. 16, 2021 in Atlanta. Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Torrei Hart said having a uniform last name makes life easier for the kids. “Because when you go to school sometimes and one parent has a different name, one parent has a different name, it’s like the kid gets called to the office and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is Johnson, but this is Hart.’ That weighs on the child,” she said on "The Real."

“Another thing, it’s not about me. It’s not about Kevin. It’s about our children and what they want. And one thing that we do well is make sure that our kids are happy and we listen to what they want.”