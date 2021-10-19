Kevin Hart's ex-wife defends decision to keep his last name

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife may no longer be with the comedian but she has kept his last name and makes no apologies for it.
Torrei Hart says keeping the name was done in large part because of their children, daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 13.
“He had no issues with me changing my last name and my children also said to me, ‘Mom, we do not want you to change your last name,’” she said last week on “The Real.” “They wanted the same last name as me and I said, ‘OK, guys. I will keep the same last name as you.’”
The Harts married in 2003 and divorced in 2011. He has since remarried and has two kids with wife Eniko Hart.
Torrei Hart said having a uniform last name makes life easier for the kids. “Because when you go to school sometimes and one parent has a different name, one parent has a different name, it’s like the kid gets called to the office and it’s like, ‘Oh, this is Johnson, but this is Hart.’ That weighs on the child,” she said on "The Real."
“Another thing, it’s not about me. It’s not about Kevin. It’s about our children and what they want. And one thing that we do well is make sure that our kids are happy and we listen to what they want.”
Many elect to keep their ex-spouse's last name for a variety of reasons, including maintaining uniformity with their kids, avoiding confusion in the workplace or because they have had it for so long and don't want to change it. Hart defended her decision to keep the "Ride Along" star's name when asked by TooFab about her name again last week.
"'Cause it's mine, first of all," she said. "Second of all, because Kevin ain’t never asked for it back or he don't want to give it (back). He's not trippin'. And, third of all, my kids don't want me to change my name.
"So that’s something that people always ask me and I’m like, ‘That's my name — get over it!’ They're gonna always have something to say, but I'm gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that's just what it is."
Hart’s name carries some clout in Hollywood. Does Torrei, who is an actor, think it will help her in her movie career?
“Honestly, I don’t think about it,” she said. “I don’t think so because you can have a name, but if you’re not doing the work what good is the name?
"I do the work. I hustle every single day, so I could have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my ass and not working, do you think people are going to give me opportunity. No, I get opportunity because I go out there.”