Kevin Hart is out of the hospital after a car crash last week that resulted in surgery for major back injuries, according to multiple reports.

The actor and comedian is now at a rehabilitation facility undergoing intense physical therapy, TMZ reported.

Hart, 40, was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas, California, on Sept. 1 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. The car rolled down an embankment, shattering the windshield and causing the roof to cave in.

The driver, Jared Black, also suffered serious back injuries. The third person in the car, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, did not have any serious injuries. Officials also said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, said last week that he is expected to make a full recovery.

"He’s great,” she told TMZ while on her way to visit Hart in the hospital. "Yeah, he’s gonna be just fine."

Audio from the 911 call released by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Sept. 4 described the tense moments in the aftermath of the accident.

When asked what happened, the unknown female caller responded, "I don't know what happened. He's just here. He's not coherent at all."

Fellow comedians and actors, from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Bryan Cranston, led an outpouring of support for Hart last week after learning of the crash.