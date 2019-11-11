Kevin Hart makes first appearance since serious car crash in September

Kevin Hart made his first public appearance since being seriously injured in a car crash back in September.

The comedian was awarded with the “Best Comedy Act” at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Hart was on hand to receive the award, and walked out to a standing ovation from the crowd.

"First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," he said. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."

Hart went on to thank his fans, saying they “have no idea” the impact they have on entertainers.

“It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time,” he said.