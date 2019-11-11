Kevin Hart makes first appearance since serious car crash in September

Kevin Hart made his first public appearance since being seriously injured in a car crash back in September.
The comedian was awarded with the “Best Comedy Act” at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.
Hart was on hand to receive the award, and walked out to a standing ovation from the crowd.
"First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," he said. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."
Hart went on to thank his fans, saying they “have no idea” the impact they have on entertainers.
“It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time,” he said.
Back in September, the comedian suffered serious back injuries when his friend Jared Black drove his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda off the road and into a ditch in Calabasas, California, the California Highway Patrol said. Officials later determined Black was driving recklessly.
“You know, when God talks, you got to listen,” Hart said in an emotional video posted to Instagram in October. “And, I swear, life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently.”
Kevin Hart speaks out for first time since near-fatal car crashOct. 30, 201902:09
The video went on to focus on Hart’s family and friends – including his wife Eniko Parrish and his children – as he continues to rehab.
“I see life from a whole new perspective and my appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said in the video. “So don’t take today for granted ‘cause tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life.”