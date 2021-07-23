Kevin Hart gets back at his 'best friend' Nick Cannon with epic prank

Comedian Kevin Hart pranked his friend Nick Cannon by giving out his personal cell number to fans on Thursday.

Hart posted Cannon’s number to a billboard in downtown L.A., Atlanta and New York City.

"For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the billboard reads. “Hey guys! Here is his cell #.”

Our standards department asked us to censor the phone number, which has seemingly been disconnected. Kevin Hart / Instagram

By Thursday afternoon, the number appeared to be disconnected but Cannon shared several videos on his Instagram stories, answering calls from excited fans.

“It’s me,” he said, resigned, to one fan on FaceTime. “You got my number from Kev?”

Cannon answers a call from a fan. Nick Cannon / Instagram

While Cannon was smiling and laughing in the videos, he did repeatedly lob insults at his best friend in the captions.

“My phone won’t stop ringing!!” he wrote in one post. “(Hart) is an a--hole!”

Thursday’s billboard is the latest escalation in the ongoing prank war. The sign also included a photo of Hart posing with a llama that Cannon sent to Hart’s home earlier this month for his birthday.

At the time, Hart seemed both amused but annoyed with the animal on his lawn, calling it “childish.”

"@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest assholes on the planet," he wrote with crying laughing emoji. "This jackass sent a (llama) to my house for my B Day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Love u man. My brother for life."

Hart also shared the message Cannon included with the gift:

"Since I'm having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday."

Cannon is a father of 7. He reportedly welcomed his seventh child in June with his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott. That same month, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa had twin boys.

Last December, he welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell. The two already had a son together, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, who was born in 2017.

Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex- wife, pop star Mariah Carey.