Kevin Costner missed Golden Globes due to California floods — but still won for ‘Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner might've missed the Golden Globes, but he sent his fans a sweet message to make up for it.

The "Yellowstone" star, who ended up winning the award for best actor in a drama series, shared the difficult news that he wasn't going to be at the awards show in person on Instagram Jan. 10.

Costner revealed he and his family had been affected by California's devastating floods this week, and flooded roads in Santa Barbara prevented them from traveling to Beverly Hills to attend the show.

“I’m so sorry for everyone who might’ve been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris (Christine Baumgartner, his wife) and I aren’t gonna be able to be there,” he started off the video with a backdrop of the ocean and palm trees.

The father of seven then said that he had to pull his children out of school this week due to the flooding.

“This is the second time in five years the town, the freeways flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed,” the 67-year-old explained.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." Paramount

Costner then expressed his remorse for missing the awards show.

“Nobody’s sadder than us that we can’t be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her,” he said, adding that he was also psyched to share the experience with his “Yellowstone” co-stars and colleagues.

Costner apologized to his fans again, then revealed his new plans for the night, thanks to the help and support of his wife.

“I know how bad Chris wanted to support me, and she went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons. So we’re gonna sit (in front of the) television and see what happens,” he said, wrapping up by saying he hoped that he and his family would be "invited back" to the Golden Globes another year.

Shortly after, it was announced that he won the award for his role in "Yellowstone," adding it to his already existing collection of Golden Globes. In 2013, he won for best actor in a limited series, anthology series or television motion picture for "Hatfields & McCoys," and in 1991, for best director in a motion picture for "Dances with Wolves."

Just because it wasn't his first Golden Globe, though, didn't mean he took it for granted, as he made clear in another Instagram post he shared after the news broke that he won best actor in a drama series.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life," he Costner. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

And his fans showed up to praise him right back.

"Congratulations! Well deserved! Yellowstone is the only show I watch," one commenter wrote. "The acting, the story, the best ever!!!❤️👏👏👏"

"Sorry you got stuck up north and couldn’t be there in person. We were rooting for you🤠" another penned.

"You are a legend...Yellowstone is brilliant and compelling storytelling," a fan expressed. "You and the entire team are next level talented and deserving of accolades and applause!!!👏👏👏👏"