Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 15, 2019, 1:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

When it comes to sharing their love, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick always hit the right notes.

And for Valentine's Day, it was no different!

Thirty years into their marriage, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, shown here at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, are still making beautiful music together. FilmMagic

On Thursday, Bacon posted a video on Instagram of himself sitting on the floor of a bedroom, with the couple's dog Lilly resting nearby, as he prepared to record a very special Valentine's serenade.

"OK, we don’t really do Valentine’s Day in my family so shhh, don't tell Kyra that I got her this little Valentine's Day present," he whispered, then held up a ukulele. "All right? Just keep it quiet, thanks!" (Though he did tag his wife in the Instagram post, ensuring she would see)

He then launched into a portion of Joni Mitchell's 1971 song, "A Case of You" and then he wrapped it up by saying, "Happy Valentine's Day, honey. I love you."

Aww, we're melting!

So did Sedgwick, 53, who commented shortly after he posted, writing, "Omgggggggg I love you"

We love hearing all of the great ways Bacon and Sedgwick share their enduring love with the world; last September he posted a short video of the couple singing the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody" in honor of their 30th anniversary.

Whatever the holiday or celebration, it seems these two are in perfect harmony.