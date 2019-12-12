Kevin Bacon, more stars join cast of live 'All in the Family' re-creation

The Bunkers are returning for the holidays — and they're bringing along a few new faces.

ABC announced Wednesday that Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz will reprise their roles as Archie Bunker, Edith Bunker, their daughter, Gloria, and her husband, Mike, in the holiday-themed "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" airing Dec. 18.

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker in the second edition of ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The A-list cast created onscreen magic last May with the first "Live in Front of A Studio Audience" special, which re-created classic episodes of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons." The show was nominated for three Emmy awards, and won in the category of outstanding variety special.

Both sitcoms — along with "Good Times" — were created in the 1970s by Hollywood legend Norman Lear.

Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado are joining the cast of ABC's second live re-creation of "All in the Family" on Dec. 18. Getty Images

Joining the Bunker family this time around are actors Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado.

Machado's hardly a stranger to Lear's work — she currently stars in Netflix's reboot of "One Day at a Time," yet another of Lear's classic '70s sitcoms. Machado was also slated to play the Jeffersons' maid, Florence, in last spring's special. However, in a surprise twist, the role ended up being played by original actress Marla Gibbs.

ABC didn't specify what characters the trio of newcomers would play, nor what episode the cast would perform.

The network also has yet to announce the cast of the live "Good Times." The original series starred Esther Rolle, John Amos, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter as the working-class Evans family, who lived in a housing project in a poor neighborhood of Chicago.

We can't wait to tune in to the latest "Live in a Front of A Studio Audience"!