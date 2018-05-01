Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick mark 30th anniversary with adorable Bee Gees duet

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

After 30 years together, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's marriage is going strong!

To celebrate their pearl anniversary, the pair of actors crooned out in a delightful rendition of "To Love Somebody," the 1967 hit by the Bee Gees.

She's "the woman of my dreams and the music in my life," wrote Bacon, 60, in his Twitter post — and we're totally melting over here.

Sedgwick, 53, replied back, writing, "30 yrs. wow. Love you so."

Bacon later tossed up on Instagram another sweet photo celebrating Sedgwick.

The pair met when filming the PBS production of "Lemon Sky" and later married in 1988. They went on to co-star in films such as "Murder in the First," "The Woodsman" and "Loverboy." They have two children, Travis, 29, and Sosie, 26.

In 2011, when Sedgwick appeared on PBS' "Faces of America," she learned that she and Bacon were 9th cousins, once removed. (We always knew she had one up on everyone else when playing Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.)

Over the years, they've done their best to share some of their happiest moments on social media, including awesome wedding pictures.

So what's their big secret to a long-lived marriage?

"Whatever you do, don't listen to celebrities on advice on how to stay married," Bacon joked with Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "That's my secret."

Point taken. Congratulations, you two!

