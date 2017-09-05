Pop Culture

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate 29 years together with adorable throwback pics

Hollywood marriages tend not to have long shelf lives, but Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have proved everybody wrong.

They've been married 29 years!

And they're still very romantic: both actors posted throwback pictures and loving messages on social media on September 4, which is the actual anniversary of their marriage (they wed in 1988).

Bacon chose Instagram for his loving messages, including a shirtless one (OK, he's shirtless) where he calls her his "life love" in the caption.

Meanwhile, Sedgwick posted a close-up of what could be an actual wedding photo with a similar message.

The pair (who learned in 2011 after appearing on PBS' "Faces of America" that they are distant cousins) have two children: Travis, 28; and Sosie Ruth, 25. Sosie has also gone into acting, having most recently appeared in "13 Reasons Why" as well as alongside her mom in "The Closer."

Congratulations to you both!

