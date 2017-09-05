share tweet pin email

Hollywood marriages tend not to have long shelf lives, but Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have proved everybody wrong.

They've been married 29 years!

#29yearsandcounting @kikkosedg (Tybalt and Jane miss u) A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

And they're still very romantic: both actors posted throwback pictures and loving messages on social media on September 4, which is the actual anniversary of their marriage (they wed in 1988).

Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Bacon chose Instagram for his loving messages, including a shirtless one (OK, he's shirtless) where he calls her his "life love" in the caption.

Meanwhile, Sedgwick posted a close-up of what could be an actual wedding photo with a similar message.

The pair (who learned in 2011 after appearing on PBS' "Faces of America" that they are distant cousins) have two children: Travis, 28; and Sosie Ruth, 25. Sosie has also gone into acting, having most recently appeared in "13 Reasons Why" as well as alongside her mom in "The Closer."

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on May 27, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Congratulations to you both!

