Over 300 artists, executives ask Hollywood to defund police, invest in Black community

After co-organizing a demonstration in Los Angeles at which he was hit with a police baton and shot seven times with rubber bullets, Kendrick Sampson ("Insecure," "Miss Juneteenth") has penned a letter to the entertainment industry at large, asking Hollywood to divest from the police and invest in the Black community.

The letter, shared exclusively with Variety, was developed alongside Tessa Thompson ("Avengers: Endgame," "Westworld") and Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah. It is signed by over 300 Black artists and executives, among them Thompson's Marvel co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, as well as Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis and many more. It follows a statement from Black Artists for Freedom, which likewise was signed by a list of prominent Black artists and called for cultural institutions to "break ties with the police."

Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson and others participate in the Hollywood talent agencies march to support Black Lives Matter protests on June 6 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Here's the letter:

To our allies in Hollywood:

Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have significant influence over culture and politics. We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet, historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness.

The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence has had dire consequences on Black lives. This includes stories that demonize our mental health as violent. These stories contribute to the killings of Black people like Deborah Danner, who was murdered by NYPD Sgt. Hugh Barry. It also includes the perpetuation of transphobic stories which are used to justify the murder of Tony McDade in Florida, Nina Pop in Missouri, Dominique Fells in Philadelphia, and Riah Milton in Ohio. We must end the exaltation of officers and agents that are brutal and act outside of the law as heroes. These portrayals encourage cops like Derek Chauvin, the murderer of George Floyd.

The lack of a true commitment to inclusion and institutional support has only reinforced Hollywood's legacy of white supremacy. This is not only in storytelling. It is cultural and systemic in Hollywood. Our agencies, which often serve as industry gatekeepers, don't recruit, retain or support Black agents. Our unions don't consider or defend our specific, intersectional struggles. Unions are even worse for our below-the-line crew, especially for Black women. Hollywood studios and production companies that exploit and profit from our stories rarely have any senior-level Black executives with greenlighting power.

Even with the recent successes of Black-led and produced films and television, myths of limited international sales and lack of universality of Black-led stories are used to reduce our content to smaller budgets and inadequate marketing campaigns. White people make up the smallest racial demographic globally, yet their stories are seen as internationally universal. When we do get the rare chance to tell our stories, our development, production, distribution, and marketing processes are often marred, filtered, and manipulated by the white gaze.

Due to Hollywood's immense influence over politics and culture, all of the racism, discrimination and glass ceilings Black people in Hollywood experience on a regular basis have direct implications on Black lives everywhere.

Every time a Black executive or assistant is passed over for a promotion, or the marketing or production budget for another Black-led film is limited, or when Black agents aren't supported, Black writers are shut out, outnumbered or diminished, Black hair stylists are neglected, Black grips, gaffers, and camera assistants and operators are shut out of below the line unions - EVERY SINGLE TIME - this gives us less control over our narratives, continues the legacy of white supremacy's influence over our stories and makes Black people in Hollywood and all over America less safe.

By allowing white people to control and oppress the narratives that affirm Black lives, Hollywood has directly and indirectly inflicted harm and oppression onto our communities. Because Hollywood has been a huge part of the problem, we demand it be a part of the solution. We, as Black people, bring immense, immeasurable cultural and economic value to the industry. We are also suffering from the oppression perpetuated by this industry. We have every right to demand this change.

We demand better. Prove that Black Lives Matter to Hollywood by taking bold moves to affirm, defend and invest in Black lives. Follow the examples of the Minneapolis School District, Denver Public Schools, the University of Minnesota and many other institutions in divesting from the policing system and investing in the Black community. We demand that Hollywood:

DIVEST FROM POLICE

DIVEST FROM ANTI-BLACK CONTENT

INVEST IN OUR CAREERS

INVEST IN ANTI-RACIST CONTENT

INVEST IN OUR COMMUNITY

Full list of demands at http://www.BLDPWR.com

We know these changes have the power to change Black lives in America. It is time for Hollywood to acknowledge its role and take on the responsibility of repairing the damage and being a proactive part of the change.

In light of continued systemic, brutal murders of Black people, members of the Black community in Hollywood are standing together with the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of community-based organizations from all over the country including Black Lives Matter, and with the families and loved ones of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Kenneth Ross Jr, Wakeisha Wilson, Rayshard Brooks and countless others in the movement to Defund Police and Defend Black Lives.

Signed,

BLD PWR

Movement for Black Lives

Color Of Change

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles

People's Budget LA Coalition

National Black Justice Coalition

NAACP Hollywood Bureau

Patrisse Cullors - Co-Founder Black Lives Matter, BLD PWR Board Member

Melina Abdullah - Co-Founder Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles, BLD PWR Council

Adam Countee, Adrienne Carter, Adrienne Warren, Ahmir ?uestlove Thompson, Aiah Samba, Aisha Hinds Akela Cooper, Alano Miller, Aldis Hodge, Alfre Woodard, Alyssa Lanz Amanda Idoko, Amy Aniobi, Andre Royo, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Andrew C. Coles Andrew J. Horne, Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, Andre Des Rochers, Angel Kristi Williams, Angela Amoako Angela Bassett, Angela Harvey, Angela Nissel, Angela White, Anita Surendran Anna Diop, Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Mackie, Antoinette Messam, Arron Saxe Ashley Blaine Featherson, Ato Essandoh, Aurin Squire, Avril Z. Speaks, Benjamin Carlton Bianca Samms, Billy Porter, Black Employees of A24, Bobbi Banks, Boots Riley Bozoma Saint John, Brandon Bell, Brandon Harris, Brandon Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry Britt Matt, Brittany Grooms, Brook Sitgraves Turner, Candace Stewart, Carly Hughes Cassandra Freeman, Cedric Sanders, Chadwick Boseman, Charla Lauriston, Charles D. Holland Charles D. King, Charlese Antoinette, Chelsea McKinnies, Chelsea Tavares, Cheo Hodari Coker Chike Okonkwo, Chinonye Chukwu, Cindy Agi, Colman Domingo, Common Corey Hawkins, Corey Martin, Cornelius Smith, Jr., Craig Hayes, Cynthia Adarkwa Cynthia Erivo, D.K. Uzoukwu, Daheli Hall, Dana Gills, Danai Gurira Danielle Brooks, Darren Anthony, Daveed Diggs, David Oyelowo, Davita Scarlett Dayna Lynne North, DeMane Davis, DeVon Franklin, DeWanda Wise, Debra Martin Chase Dee Rees, Denyce Lawton, Denee Benton, Derek Dudley, Deric A. Hughes Dianne Bartlow, Dionne Harmon, Dominique Morisseau, Dondre' T. Whitfield, Dyllon Burnside D'Kia Anderson, Ebony Gilbert, Edward Enninful, Edwin Hodge, Effie T. Brown Ekwa Msangi, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Erika L. Johnson, Ernest Leif Boyd, Etienne Maurice Fatmata Kamara, Felicia D. Henderson, Felicia Pride, Felischa Marye, Franki Butler Gabrielle Glore, Geoffrey Thorn, Gina Atwater, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Glenn Davis Grace Byers, Grantham Coleman, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hanelle M. Culpepper, Holly Walker Huriyyah Muhammad, Idris Elba, Ihuoma Ofordire, Inuka Bacote-Capiga, Issa Rae J. August Richards, Jacque Edmonds Cofer, Jade-Addon Hall, James Cheeks III, James D. Wilcox James Lopez, Janelle Monae, Janet Mock, Janicza Bravo, Janine Nebers Jay Ellis, Jeannae Rouzan, Jeannette Francis, Jeannette Linton, Jelani Johnson Jeremy O'Harris, Jeremy Pope, Jermaine Johnson, Jesse Collins, Jessica Williams Jocelyn Bioh, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joe Robert Cole, John Meigs, Joi McMillon Jon Michael Hill, Jonathan Grace, Josh Kadish, Julie Dash, Jurnee Smollett Justina Omokhua, Justin Simien, Kady Kamakate, Karen Frost, Karin Gist, Kasi Lemmons Kat Graham, Kay Oyegun, Keith Powers, Kelly McCreary, Kemp Powers Kendrick Sampson, Kerry Washington, Khaliah Neal, KiKi Layne, Kibi Anderson Kiersey Clemons, Kim Coleman, Kimberly Hebert, Kimberly Ndombe, Kriss Turner Towner Kristina E. Taylor, La La Anthony, Lamont Magee, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier Lauren McBride, Laverne Cox, Leah Daniels-Butler, Leah Natasha Thomas, Leander Sales Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Liesl Tommy, Logan Browning, Lorna Osunsanmi Luke James, Mahershala Ali, Malcolm Barrett, Malcolm D Lee, Mara Brock Akil Marc Bernardin, Margaret Odette, Marissa Jo Cerar, Marquita J. Robinson, Meagan Good Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mekhi Phifer, Mel Jones, Melina Matsoukas, Melvin Gregg Michael B. Jordan, Michael Moore, Michelle Amor, Michelle Lyte, Michelynn Woodard, Millicent Shelton Mo McRae, Moira Griffin, Monique Lauren Peters, Naomi Ekperigin, Naomie Harris Natascha Hopkins, Natasha Rothwell, Neema Barnette, Nia DaCosta, Nichelle Tramble Spellman Nicole Beharie, Nicole Dow, Nijla Baseema Mu'min, Njeri Brown, Nkechi Okoro Carroll Nnamdi Asomugha, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Obehi Janice, Octavia Spencer, Paige Simpson Paula Patton, Pete Chatmon, Poppy Hanks, Prince Baggett, Queen Latifah Queensylvia Akuchie, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Watanabe-Batton, Randy McKinnon, Reggie Rock Bythewood Resheida Brady, Rob Maylor, Robin Thede, Rodney Evans, Rosario Dawson Roxy Sternberg, Ruth Carter, Safia M. Dirie, Salim Akil, Salli Richardson Sam Richardson, Sanaa Hamri, Sanaa Lathan, Seana Johnson, Shakim Compere Shana C. Waterman, Shari B. Ellis, Shelby Stone, Shernold Edwards, Sheronna Osbourne Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shihan Van Clief, Shiona Turini, Sidra Smith, Sinqua Walls Stacey Evans Morgan, Stacey Walker King, Stephanie Allain, Stephanie Lilly Smith, Stephen Love Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Sydney Park, Talitha Watkins, Tamara-Lee Notcutt Tanya Hamilton, Taraji P. Henson, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Tesia Walker Tessa Thompson, Teyonah Parris, Thandie Newton, Thembi L. Banks, Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Smith, Tika Sumpter, Tirsa Hackshaw, Tone Bell, Toni Trucks Trai Byers, Travon Free, Trevite Willis, Viola Davis, Woody McClain Yara Shahidi, Yazmin Monet Watkins, Yemi Adegbonmire, Esq., Yvette Lee Bowser, Y'lan Noel Zakiyyah Alexander, Zoe Kravitz