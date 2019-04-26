Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 10:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Kendall Jenner must have been feeling sentimental on Friday because she took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the Kardashian clan — her mom, all four of her sisters, their partners and their adorable kids.

But the 23-year-old supermodel included a hilarious joke to make it clear she's not ready for babies of her own.

The sweet family portrait features Jenner sitting on a sofa looking adoringly at her mom, Kris Jenner, 63. Her famous sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian West, 38, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 21 — surround her.

Her cute nieces and nephews sit in their mothers' laps, except for 5-year-old North West, who's perched atop her rapper daddy's shoulders. (Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, plus Rob Kardashian and his child, Dream, are missing from the pic.)

Swipe or click right to see Auntie Kendall's punchline: a meme reading, "Pregnancy is in the air," and then the word "Me:" next to a photo of a woman with a plastic bag over her head for protection.

The young model has never made a secret of the fact that she's delaying motherhood, telling Vogue in March 2018 that she needs more time before she can think about having babies.

"I am ready to wait," she said. "I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29."

In the meantime, Kendall's got plenty of little ones to practice with!