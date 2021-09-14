IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kendall Jenner channels Audrey Hepburn from 'My Fair Lady' at Met Gala

The supermodel hit the red carpet in a gown so sheer it would have made Eliza Doolittle blush.

Sept. 14, 202105:46
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

When Kendall Jenner stepped out onto the Met Gala red carpet Monday night, the 25-year-old looked stunning in a sparkling Givenchy gown.

Or as “My Fair Lady’s” Eliza Doolittle might have put it, the reality star-turned-supermodel looked absolutely “loverly” in a design that paid homage to a scene from the 1964 big screen musical and the iconic actor who brought it to life.

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Jenner’s glam gown, styled with a stacked choker and a sleek updo, was a head-to-toe nod to the Cecil Beaton creation that Audrey Hepburn wore in the Embassy Ball scene of the beloved film — a moment that proved Hepburn’s “draggle-tailed guttersnipe” Doolittle could actually pass as a Hungarian princess.

Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look alongside the gown that inspired it, Cecil Beaton's gown for Audrey Hepburn in "My Fair Lady."Evan Agostini / AP

Both on and offscreen, the fashion-forward Hollywood legend often turned to her designer of choice, Hubert de Givenchy, for her memorable looks, so it seems fitting that Jenner turned to Givenchy designer Matthew Williams for a twist on the classic Beaton gown.

“I love Audrey, so we really wanted to take a special moment of hers and make it our own,” Jenner told Vogue at the event. “And I feel like he did an amazing job. She wore Givenchy all the time.”

Williams even accompanied the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to the gala, and he added that Jenner’s dress was “a modern take” on Hepburn’s look.

Kendall Jenner stuns in Givenchy by Matthew Williams.Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The most modern element of all? Unlike the original, which featured white silk under a layer of glittering chiffon, Jenner’s gown featured nothing but nude undergarments underneath her jewel-laden chiffon.

Jenner's dress wasn't exactly like its inspiration.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Both Jenner and Williams shared several photos of the dress and of Hepburn wearing the gown that inspired it on their Instagram stories.

There’s just one question remaining when it comes to this fashion statement: How does a dress from a French fashion house that’s inspired by a gown worn by a Belgium-born actor in a film about a woman who grew up on the streets of London fit this year's Met Gala theme — "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”?

Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn and Wilfrid Hyde-White in 1964's "My Fair Lady."Alamy

According to Williams, it celebrates “that connection between French couture and American culture.”

