Kendall Jenner channels Audrey Hepburn from 'My Fair Lady' at Met Gala

Both on and offscreen, the fashion-forward Hollywood legend often turned to her designer of choice, Hubert de Givenchy, for her memorable looks, so it seems fitting that Jenner turned to Givenchy designer Matthew Williams for a twist on the classic Beaton gown.

“I love Audrey, so we really wanted to take a special moment of hers and make it our own,” Jenner told Vogue at the event. “And I feel like he did an amazing job. She wore Givenchy all the time.”

Williams even accompanied the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to the gala, and he added that Jenner’s dress was “a modern take” on Hepburn’s look.

Kendall Jenner stuns in Givenchy by Matthew Williams. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The most modern element of all? Unlike the original, which featured white silk under a layer of glittering chiffon, Jenner’s gown featured nothing but nude undergarments underneath her jewel-laden chiffon.

Jenner's dress wasn't exactly like its inspiration. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Both Jenner and Williams shared several photos of the dress and of Hepburn wearing the gown that inspired it on their Instagram stories.

There’s just one question remaining when it comes to this fashion statement: How does a dress from a French fashion house that’s inspired by a gown worn by a Belgium-born actor in a film about a woman who grew up on the streets of London fit this year's Met Gala theme — "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”?

Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn and Wilfrid Hyde-White in 1964's "My Fair Lady." Alamy

According to Williams, it celebrates “that connection between French couture and American culture.”

Take a look at how other stars honored the theme in our roundup of the night’s best-dressed stars.