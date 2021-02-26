Kenan Thompson shares what Alex Trebek thought of 'Black Jeopardy!'

No question: We always knew the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek was a class act.

But it turns out he had a terrific sense of humor — and also watched "Saturday Night Live"!

On Thursday, "SNL" veteran Kenan Thompson appeared on the YouTube show "Hot Ones," in which visitors consume increasingly spicy levels of chicken wings while being interviewed. Between bites, he revealed that Trebek, who died last November at 80 of pancreatic cancer, was a fan of Thompson's "Black Jeopardy!" sketch on the NBC series.

Thompson and Trebek had met backstage at the 2019 NHL Awards, and got to talking about "Black Jeopardy!" right away.

"That was the first thing he mentioned," Thompson, 42, told "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. "He actually said, 'God bless you for figuring out a way to do a 'Jeopardy!' behind the legendary Will Ferrell 'Jeopardy!'"

Kenan Thompson and Alex Trebek (with Jon Hamm) at the 2019 NHL Awards in Las Vegas Eliot J. Schechter / NHLI via Getty Images

On "SNL," Will Ferrell has appeared several times as Trebek in a more traditional satire on the beloved game show. Thompson, meanwhile, is the host of "Black Jeopardy!" but doesn't impersonate Trebek. Thompson's sketch first debuted in March 2014 and was created by writers Bryan Tucker and Michael Che.

Thompson's new NBC sitcom, "Kenan," premiered Feb. 16, and he's keeping his slot at "SNL" — where he's been for 18 seasons — for now.

The comedian added that he had some compliments of his own for Trebek.

"He was patting me on the back about (the sketch), but I was patting him on the back for probably being one of the smartest people in the world because it seems like he knows the answer to all those 'Jeopardy!' questions," he said.

"He has a way of responding to each question like, 'No, of course, it's this and that and the other because I read this book or I've known about this historic town in Rome,'" said Thompson. "He was incredible."