Amid the box office success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” one of the film's seemingly forgotten character stopped by the “Weekend Update” desk on “Saturday Night Live” to air his grievances.

Kenan Thompson made an appearance as Funky Kong, entering the stage in his costume after Colin Jost teed up the segment, explaining, “The new Mario Brothers movie is a huge hit and many fans were hoping for an appearance from one of the coolest characters in the Mario universe, Funky Kong. So here to talk about it is Funky Kong.”

To emulate the video game character, Thompson donned a monkey suit underneath Funky Kong’s signature white tank top and denim shorts, accessorizing the look with a red bandana, and sunglasses.

After Kong greeted the crowd flirtatiously, Jost proceeded to ask the character how he was doing.

“Man, I’ve been better. I thought I was going to be all over this movie that just made $500 million,” Thompson said, referring to 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie" surpassing that amount in global box office sales according to Variety. “But this is how much you get to see of me.”

Funky Kong's appearance in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was brief. Saturday Night Live

The screen cut to a still imagine from the movie, which showed a large group shot of all of the characters, including Funky Kong who was barely visible in the background.

Jost noted that the character was barely visible in the image, inquiring why he would be left out of the film.

Thompson had his own theory, telling Jost, “They cut me out. I guess Funky Kong is too real for them.”

“They don’t want to hear what I gots to say, and they sure as hell don’t want to watch me work,” he said, before breaking out into dance behind the desk.

Kenan Thompson as Funky Kong and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Will Heath / NBC

Jost said it was a “shame” Funky Kong didn’t get the same amount of screen time as Donkey Kong — voiced by Seth Rogen in the film — to which Thompson said, “Yeah, Donkey Kong is all up in it. But they ain’t even use Monkey Kong.”

“Who’s Monkey Kong?” Jost asked and Thompson replied, “He’s a donkey.”

By the end of the sketch, Thompson and Jost read through some of the character’s “original lines” from the script to get a taste for what Funky Kong's character would have contributed to the movie. As they went through each scene, one more vulgar than the next, Jost told Thompson, “Honestly, I can see why they cut you out.”

This isn’t the first time “SNL” has poked fun at the mega popular video game franchise.

Back in February when Pedro Pascal served as host, the show took the success of HBO’s adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us” by turning “Mario Kart” into a dark “dystopian drama.”

The trailer followed Pascal as Mario on his journey to safely bring Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman) to Rainbow Road, encountering both friends and foes along the way including Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and of course, Bowser.

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” opened in theaters in the United States April 5.

Though the actor received criticism for his Mario voice when the trailer debuted in October 2022, ahead of the movie’s release, Chris Pratt opened up to TODAY.com about getting “emotional” after seeing the finished project for the first time.

“You don’t always know what these movies are going to look like, certainly in animation,” Pratt said. “You lend your voice over the course of a couple of years, and then you sit back and you watch the movie.”

He described the finished movie as “beautiful,” adding, “Not just because we all worked so hard on it, but also it was just gratifying to know that we had made something really extraordinary.”