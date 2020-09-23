Teen singer stuns on 'AGT' with incredible cover of Carrie Underwood song

The "America's Got Talent" contestants brought their all to the season 15 finals on Tuesday night.

It was a packed episode filled with impressive performances, but one act certainly stood out from the crowd.

Kenadi Dodds, 15, stunned "AGT" judges with a moving rendition of Carrie Underwood's powerful song "Love Wins."

Dressed in a dazzling sequined shift dress and cowboy boots, the aspiring country singer commanded attention with her powerful vocals and passionate performance.

Dodds began by playing a guitar but soon slung it over her back to focus on singing. And that move stood out for several of the judges.

"To see you standing and singing with your guitar is so much more energetic. Congratulations, I think you stepped it up a lot tonight," Sofia Vergara told the teen.

Howie Mandel agreed, "You really rose to the occasion and I'm telling you, that's your forte. Don't hide behind pianos, don't hide behind guitars. I believe there's more for you but you've got to do it alone, young lady, you're worth it," he said.

Heidi Klum even compared Dodds to an ultra successful singer who also got her start as a teenager.

"I do foresee a super bright future for you, I think that you are absolutely incredible. I even see a country music award for you ... I sometimes think of you as a young Taylor Swift when she started writing her own songs with her guitar," she said.

Tune in tonight to see who won this season of "America's Got Talent." Chris Haston/NBC

When "AGT" host Terry Crews asked Dodds what message she'd send to other aspiring singers, she had an inspiring response. "Don't ever give up and always go for your dreams because your dreams can make the world a better place."

It's been an interesting season of "AGT," which returned in July with a new socially distanced set.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara all returned for season 15 but Cowell has been noticeably absent from a portion of the season after he fell and hurt himself while testing out an electric bicycle. Singer Kelly Clarkson filled in for the host temporarily but it remains to be seen if he will return for tonight's finale episode, which will unveil the winner.