Ken Jennings just answered a question that die-hard “Jeopardy!” fans have no doubt wondered: what happens to all the clues that don’t get used during an episode?

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

These clues are taken to a nice farm upstate and have a long and happy life there. https://t.co/nmOiMkosVu — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 22, 2021

“@KenJennings I NEED to know what happens to all of the clues that don’t get read when the time runs out for a round...it drives me insane that I don’t get to hear these,” one fan tweeted to Jennings, who is currently serving as an interim host of the beloved quiz show. “Please, I’m desperate.”

“These clues are taken to a nice farm upstate and have a long and happy life there,” was Jennings’ first

tongue-in-cheek response.

(Generally, they get re-cycled into different categories in future shows.)♻️ — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 22, 2021

Then he followed up with the real explanation: “Generally, they get re-cycled into different categories in future shows.”

So, for anyone worrying that all those clever and well-researched “Jeopardy!” clues are going to waste, fear not.

Jennings, 46, joined “Jeopardy!” as an interim host to replace the late Alex Trebek, who died in November from pancreatic cancer at age 80.

Jennings is a “Jeopardy!” legend in his own right, holding the all-time record for the most consecutive games won. He also won the “Greatest of All Time” tournament last year, beating out champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

A series of interim hosts will helm “Jeopardy!” before a permanent replacement is announced at a later date.

Other upcoming guest hosts include former TODAY co-host Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and actor Mayim Bialik.

On his first night as interim host, Jennings grew emotional as he paid tribute to Trebek.

“Like all 'Jeopardy!' fans, I miss Alex very much," he said. "And I thank him for what he did for all of us. Let's be totally clear, no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved."