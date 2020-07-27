Kelsey Grammer's daughter injured in slashing attack at New York restaurant

Actress Spencer Grammer says she is doing OK after she was attacked while eating at a New York City restaurant with a friend on Friday.

Grammer, the daughter of "Fraiser" star Kelsey Grammer, tried to step in when restaurant staffers got into a dispute with a customer who got angry after they would not serve him a drink, NBC New York reported.

Grammer, 36, said she was cut on the arm and her dinner companion was stabbed. Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a report.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” Grammer said in a statement.

Spencer Grammer and Kelsey Grammer at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. Rich Polk / Getty Images

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly."

Grammer and her friend were eating the restaurant Black Ant, in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, at around 11 p.m. when the fight broke out, NBC New York reported.

"We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care," she said. "They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

The alleged attacker fled the scene and no arrests were made, police said. Police released a photo of a suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

Grammer, 36, is known for her voice work on Adult Swim's “Rick and Morty,” as well as appearing on the ABC Family series “Greek.” She is the daughter of the former “Cheers” star and his first wife, Doreen Alderman.