Kelsea Ballerini ties the knot with Morgan Evans! See the wedding pic

It’s another holiday season to remember for Kelsea Ballerini!

The "Love Me Like You Mean It” singer tied the knot on Saturday with fellow country music star Morgan Evans, her rep confirmed to TODAY. Their wedding comes less than a year after Evans popped the question to Ballerini on Christmas Day.

People magazine reports the lucky couple swapped vows in an intimate ceremony on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in front of family and friends.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! 💕 Country stars #KelseaBallerini and #MorganEvans tied the knot in an oceanside ceremony in Mexico.

Ballerini, 24, wore a beautiful gown with lace details by Berta for her big day, while Evans, 32, was looking spiffy in a Joseph Abboud suit.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Ballerini explained to People what makes her relationship with Evans so special.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone,” she said.

Two country music stars, happily in love!

Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016, when they co-hosted an awards show in his native Australia. Nine months later, they got engaged. Now, they’re husband and wife. Is there any doubt that they love each other like they mean it?

Congrats, you two!