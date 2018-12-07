Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Sarah Jackson

Kelsea Ballerini made her mom really proud on Friday.

After the country music star received the second Grammy nomination of her career, she called her mom to share the good news. In a video on Instagram of Ballerini's FaceTime call to "Mother Bear," the two can be seen sharing a beautiful mother-daughter moment as they celebrate the 25-year-old's nomination.

The clip shows Ballerini jumping as she makes the big announcement. Her mom can't help but clap as the two start getting teary-eyed.

"This woman unapologetically moved to Nashville 10 years ago for me to make music and give it a fair shot. I got to call her this morning and tell her about my second Grammy nomination. There's no volume, but her face says everything about this journey and the weight this album has to the people that know me closest. Love you momma," Ballerini wrote in the caption.

The Knoxville native is nominated for best country album for her second album, "Unapologetically." Besides sharing the emotional video of her phone call, she also took to Twitter to express her excitement over the nomination.

"Feeling everything. Mostly shock and gratitude," she wrote.

Ballerini received her first Grammy nomination in late 2016 in the best new artist category. Chance the Rapper ultimately took home the award.