Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are honeymooning like they mean it!
The country stars, who held a beachside wedding on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, have now shared images from their honeymoon and we don't think we've ever seen a bluer sea or a happier couple.
The "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer and Evans married less than a year after he popped the question to Ballerini on Christmas Day. The pair began dating in March 2016 when the Tennessee (Ballerini) native met the Aussie (Evans) in his native land at a country music awards show down under. Nine months later, Evans asked her to marry him over pancakes in the kitchen, People reported.
"It was the sweetest thing ever," said Ballerini, 24.
This is the first marriage for both.
Congratulations, you two!
