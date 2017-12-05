share tweet pin email

Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are honeymooning like they mean it!

The country stars, who held a beachside wedding on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, have now shared images from their honeymoon and we don't think we've ever seen a bluer sea or a happier couple.

I do. A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Mr & Mrs. Evans. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

The "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer and Evans married less than a year after he popped the question to Ballerini on Christmas Day. The pair began dating in March 2016 when the Tennessee (Ballerini) native met the Aussie (Evans) in his native land at a country music awards show down under. Nine months later, Evans asked her to marry him over pancakes in the kitchen, People reported.

"It was the sweetest thing ever," said Ballerini, 24.

Full belly. Full heart. More thankful than ever. Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends and family! A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

This is the first marriage for both.

Iâm gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen. â¤ï¸ @Morgan_Evans â Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 3, 2017

Woke up to the hottest human Iâve ever seen wearing a ring and ate leftover wedding cake for breakfast hello marriage ð» — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 3, 2017

Congratulations, you two!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.