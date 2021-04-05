Kelsea Ballerini shares the 1 thing Kelly Clarkson asked her to do on 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson had one important request for Kelsea Ballerini when the country singer filled in for her on “The Voice” recently — keep her rivalry with Blake Shelton alive!

“The one thing you asked me was to keep the rivalry with Blake, and so I really took that to heart,” Ballerini, 27, said during a recent interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The “Hole in the Bottle” singer filled in for Clarkson last week when she came down with a bad sinus infection. True to her word, Ballerini made sure to sustain Clarkson’s funny feud with Shelton.

“Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?” Ballerini asked him at one point.

She also thanked “ole pops @blakeshelton” on Twitter for making her feel so welcome.

when @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton 😂 for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family. pic.twitter.com/Gst97bdhDU — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

“Oh, my God, I was so excited about the dad thing, I can’t even tell you,” Clarkson told Ballerini on her talk show as they looked back on the singer’s guest coaching gig. “I was like oh, my God, she’s my favorite.”

“So, those are the two things that I can tell you is that the talent’s really great, the choices were really hard, but we talked about it, and Blake probably hates me,” Ballerini said of her time in the big red chair.

Ballerini also revealed one insider tip that Clarkson shared with her before she went on “The Voice” — use a seat warmer because the studio is apparently freezing.

“I was like first of all, where’s that seat warmer you were telling me about because it was cold,” Ballerini said.

“I told you, I was like, look for the seat warmer, your butt is gonna be so cold,” Clarkson replied. “And I wear Spanx, girl, I’m all covered up and I ain’t as thin as you, and I’m cold! You had to be dying.”

Ballerini filled in for Clarkson during the battle rounds. Trae Patton / NBC

Ballerini added that Clarkson was texting her before and even during the show, helping her get up to speed on all the contestants and what she was looking for during the battle rounds.

“I fully went back to college, like, on the flight over she sent me all the blind auditions, she sent me everything about everyone on her team, what she loved, what she was looking for,” she said. “So as soon as I landed, you and I got to talk, and you just downloaded all of your incredible knowledge.”