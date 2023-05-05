Kelsea Ballerini concert on TODAY: What you need to know

On Friday, August 11, Kelsea Ballerini is performing LIVE in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY, and you could be there! Here’s everything you need to know to attend the concert:

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 5:15am check-in (concert concludes at 9:30am)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza, 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

Required to Attend: Valid photo ID for each individual in your party

Register now for a chance to receive a Fan Pass. Fan Pass recipients will be able to bring 3 guests, for a total of 4 in their party.

Proof of vaccination is currently not required to visit the TODAY Plaza. In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

General Info:

The concert will take place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center, located at 48th street, between 5th and 6th avenues, in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes, will be notified by email approximately 1 week prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

