'Kellyoke' is back! Watch Kelly Clarkson sing a soulful classic

It's been a few months since we've been able to enjoy a "Kellyoke" session on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," but the singer is back for a new season and she chose a true classic to help kick off the first week.

On Tuesday's episode, Clarkson sang her own rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and she certainly did the soulful song justice.

Throughout the pandemic, the 39-year-old had been performing with her band Y'all in her talk show's studio to a virtual crowd, but she's now rocking the stage in front of a live audience.

The singer looked stunning in a green and purple printed dress with tassels and tights as she belted out the tune. The crowd was clearly into it, too, and grooved along with the singer.

Clarkson's YouTube followers were pretty happy that the "Kellyoke" segment is back for another season and expressed their excitement in the comments section.

"My heart is happy again… missed Kellyoke!" one wrote. Another commented, "I enjoy the virtual audience but Kelly performing with live audience is a whole different experience."

One fan also shared the following compliment for the singer: "Ain't no mountain high enough (that) this limitless talent(ed) lady can't climb. I love you Kelly. Keep it coming Queen."

Clarkson isn't wasting any time getting back into the swing of things this season. On Monday's season three premiere episode, the talk show host was joined by Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who sang his song "Yellow."

Clarkson's 7-year-old daughter River Rose loves the song and she joined her mom onstage with her younger brother, Remington (Remy), 5, for the special performance. While Martin was singing, Remy suddenly interrupted him and said, "I need to go to the bathroom."

The hilarious moment elicited lots of laughs from the audience and from Clarkson. Martin gave Remy a high-five and told him he could leave the stage to go to the bathroom.

River had a pretty hilarious response to her brother's declaration too.

"Yeah, I need to too but I'm just holding it," she said.

Clarkson, who is opening her new season with a string of episodes in New York, also debuted a special "Kellyoke" video on Monday that took her to the subway station, the park and more, as she was joined by Broadway stars for the Imagine Dragons hit "On Top Of The World."