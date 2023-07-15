Kelly Rowland is looking back to the "biggest mistake" she's ever made in an interview.

During an appearance on Billy Mann's "Yeah, I F**ked That Up" podcast, Mann asks Rowland the "biggest mistake" she made during an interview and how it happened.

Rowland pinpoints the exact moment, revealing that she was absolutely devastated when she accidentally revealed the sex of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's firstborn child, Blue Ivy, during an interview with an outlet that she does not name.

"That was the worst moment ever!," she exclaimed. "The worst moment ever."

"It was such a mistake," Rowland added.

The "Dilemma" singer explained that she didn't know she had spoiled Beyoncé's gender reveal until after the interview was completed and she was reminded of what she had said.

“I was like, ‘What are they talking about? I didn’t say... Oh my God!’” she recalled of her initial reaction to the slip. “It was bad because it was no one’s business.”

Mann then asked Rowland "What happen?" before starting to seemingly ask the question if Beyoncé was upset. "Did she....?," he said before Rowland interjected with "I mean, disappointed. Yesss."

“I felt terrible because it’s not my news,” she continued.

Rowland noted that it was a "painful" experience.

“It was honestly the worst," she said. "It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

Regardless of the mistake, Rowland and Beyoncé have remained close friends. The singer and "Think Like A Man" actor also had great things to say about Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, who has been spotted at different stops on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” performing dances alongside her mom.

Appearing on TODAY May 31, Rowland had the sweetest reaction to the viral videos of Blue performing.

"I'm so proud of her," she said. “She’s absolutely awesome.”