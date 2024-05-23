Kelly Rowland on the viral interaction between her and a security guard at Cannes: ‘I stood my ground’

Kelly Rowland is responding after video of an interaction between her and a red carpet security guard at the Cannes Film Festival in France went viral this week.

While at the red carpet for “Marcello Mio” on May 21, 2024, Rowland seemed to have a heated exchange with a female security guard. Videos shared on social media show Rowland walking up the stairs with another woman at the premiere, which was being held at the Palais des Festivals. A female security guard is seen standing behind her with an arm out near Rowland's back. The actor and singer looks down for a moment, then turns around and begins speaking to the security guard. Rowland then ascends a few more steps before turning around one more time to speak to the security guard.

Kelly Rowland on the red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Mike Marsland / WireImage

In an interview with the Associated Press, shared on the outlet’s Instagram, Rowland says she “stood my ground.”

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” she told the AP at the 2024 amfAR Gala, another Cannes event, on May 23. “And I have a boundary. And I stand by those boundaries. And that is it.”

She added that “there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.

“And I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers,” she said. “But I stood my ground. And that was it.”

TODAY.com reached out to the Cannes Film Festival for comment but did not hear back by the time of this story's publication.

The Cannes red carpets are known for their strict dress codes and timelines, Vogue reports, but it's unclear if those were the issues at hand in the exchange.