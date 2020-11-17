Kelly Osbourne is wearing eye patch due to unusual injury: 'All I can say is 2020'

A black eye patch was not a fashion necessity Kelly Osbourne expected to be sporting in 2020.

The television personality documented the aftermath of an injury she suffered in her makeup artist's chair on her Instagram story as she covered her eye on the wait to see a doctor.

"When your makeup artist says, 'Don't move,' don't move. Don't move at all," Osbourne said in a video. "I'm currently on my way to the eye doctor because I scratched my f------ eyeball on a mascara wipe."

Osbourne is wearing an eye patch after suffering a mascara-related injury. kellyosbourne/ Instagram

Osbourne's makeup artist was apologetic, but Osbourne insisted she was the only person to blame.

"It was my fault! It really was my fault. I moved right into it," Osbourne replied. "I really hope I get an eye patch because that would be a f------ look."

Osbourne later revealed that she did get an eye patch.

"The only good thing about this is that it does look like I could maybe poison you and kick the s--- out of you just by looking at you," she said in an update.

Osbourne shared another video of herself Monday rocking her new accessory, along with a face shield, outdoors.

(Warning: Osbourne uses profanity once in the video.)

"All I can say is 2020," she concluded in the Instagram caption.

In addition to her 2020 accessories, Osbourne has also undergone a transformation. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne stunned her Instagram followers in August by showing off her new look and publicly commenting to a friend on the site that she had lost 85 pounds.