Kelly Osbourne slams plastic surgery rumors: 'I do not lie'

Kelly Osbourne has a message for anyone who thinks that she recently got plastic surgery: The rumors simply aren't true.

In a short video posted to Instagram on Monday, the TV personality set the record straight after a series of images on her page prompted some of her followers to suggest that she must have gotten plastic surgery.

"Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?" she captioned the post. In the clip, the 36-year-old is getting her hair and makeup done and she starts off by saying that she wants to address a topic that her followers have been talking about.

"I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am, and I have not had plastic surgery," she says.

Osbourne goes on to describe the cosmetic procedures she has had done in the past and emphasizes that she's never gone under the knife to change her facial features.

"I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here," she says.

The podcaster ends her message with a sassy statement.

"I do not lie but thank you for the compliment," she says, giving a cheeky smile for the camera.

Many of Osbourne's celebrity friends chimed in and left encouraging comments for the star.

"Dancing With the Stars" dancing pro Cheryl Burke wrote, "You look GORGEOUS!" and actor Vanessa Hudgens commented, "U look incredible."

Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal also joined the conversation and wrote, "YEEEEESSSS MY BABY GIRL!!!!!!!!!"

Over the weekend, Osbourne posted a photo of herself rocking two side buns and captioned the post, "Suns out buns out." Some of her followers were quick to suggest that the star looked noticeably different.

"Amazing what surgery can do," one commented. Another wrote, "Did you also get Lips done? Or make up done all around them ? Look way different."

A few days before that, Osbourne posted a photo of herself and some of her fans started speculating that she might have gone under the knife.

"I need your plastic surgeon!!!" one wrote. Another commented, "What has Kelly done? She looks so different now.😍 I hardly recognized her 🔥❤️."

Osbourne recently made headlines when she revealed that a "nervous breakdown" during the pandemic lockdown caused her to relapse in her sobriety.

“I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal,” she told "Extra." “I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”