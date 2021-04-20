Kelly Osbourne reveals she had a relapse after years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has announced she has relapsed.
The former “Fashion Police” star, 36, made the announcement Monday in a video on her Instagram story.
“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said.
"I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”
Despite the setback, Osbourne says she is clean now.
“And I just want to let you know that I am sober today,” she said. “And I'm going to be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is just one day at a time and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love and you’ll be hearing from me soon."
Osbourne, who last year showed off a dramatic weight loss, has been vocal about her sobriety.
“I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life,” she said during a 2019 appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine.” “I didn’t think that I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. And I let it get the better of me.
"And now seeing that I don’t need that and my life is better and I don’t have any drama in my life. And I’ve accepted the fact that, really, I know I’ve said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now that I’m not perfect and I’m never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”