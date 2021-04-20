Kelly Osbourne reveals she had a relapse after years of sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has announced she has relapsed.

The former “Fashion Police” star, 36, made the announcement Monday in a video on her Instagram story.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she said.

Osbourne got candid when telling her fans about her relapse. kellyosbourne / Instagram

"I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”

Despite the setback, Osbourne says she is clean now.

“And I just want to let you know that I am sober today,” she said. “And I'm going to be sober tomorrow. But I've learned it truly is just one day at a time and I just wanted to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love and you’ll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne, who last year showed off a dramatic weight loss, has been vocal about her sobriety.

“I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life,” she said during a 2019 appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine.” “I didn’t think that I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. And I let it get the better of me.

"And now seeing that I don’t need that and my life is better and I don’t have any drama in my life. And I’ve accepted the fact that, really, I know I’ve said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now that I’m not perfect and I’m never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”