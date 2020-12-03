Kelly Dodd is admitting that her controversial comments about the coronavirus pandemic last spring were insensitive. Back in April, the "Real Housewives of Orange Country" star suggested that COVID-19 was "God's way of thinning the herd."

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" this week, the 45-year-old said she regrets her words and said it wrong to make light of the pandemic.

"It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody, 'cause that wasn't really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I've ever said," she said.

The reality star initially made the "thinning the herd" comment after one of her Instagram followers asked her why she was still posting photos of herself traveling at the onset of the pandemic. Dodd's Instagram post — and her comments — have since been removed from her account.

Kelly Dodd became a cast member on the longest running "Real Housewives" franchise back in 2016. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

During her interview with Cohen, Dodd explained that her comment started out more as a philosophical reflection on the pandemic. "At the time, it was a question — like, 'Why are all these people dying? ... Why (do) pandemics happen like this? Is it God's way of thinning the herd?'" she said.

Dodd acknowledged that she was "misinformed" about the virus at the time and was also very anti-mask at first, a controversial view that she has also shared on Instagram.

"I'm claustrophobic and I can't stand wearing a mask — and now I understand the science behind it and I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask," she said. "And I know that it's important, because I don't want to get sick and I don't want to get others sick. I'm just a human being; I make mistakes."

Cohen, 52, said that many viewers of the "Real Housewives of Orange Country" have written in to encourage him to reach out to Dodd and ask her to rethink her controversial social media comments.

"At some point it seems like you need to think before you post," he told her.

"In hindsight, I should have never done it," she agreed. "Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret and I regret these things.

In November, Dodd's brother, Eric Meza, revealed that their mother had contracted the coronavirus. During Wednesday night's episode, Cohen asked the reality star how her mother was doing.

"My mom and I are estranged right now," she explained. "I found out that she had COVID and (was in the) ICU — my older brother didn't even know, either — through Instagram. So my brother (Eric) put that out there. He couldn't even call me or my (older) brother to tell us that my mom was in the ICU with COVID."

Luckily, Dodd's mother is recovering well.

"I ended up talking to her at Thanksgiving and she is doing fine. She's at home," she said.

As of Thursday morning, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 274,577 people in the United States.