Kelly Clarkson wows with cover of Selena Gomez's 'Rare'

Kelly Clarkson is taking inspiration from another powerful female vocalist for her latest installment of "Kellyoke."

The talk show host, 38, belted out Selena Gomez's catchy song "Rare" in her latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and the performance is pretty darn impressive.

The song carries the same name as Gomez's third solo album, which was released in January 2020, and talks about a relationship where a woman feels distant from her partner and wants them to realize how valuable she is.

"I don't have it all, I'm not claiming to. But I know that I'm special," Clarkson sang. "And I'll bet there's somebody else out there to tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare."

As the song goes on, the protagonist realizes she shouldn't settle and begins to understand her own worth.

"I'm not gonna beg for you. I'm not gonna let you make me cry," Clarkson passionately sang, belting out the lyrics. "Didn't you know I'm hard to find?"

As with all her "Kellyoke" performances, Clarkson gave the song her own flair and she also happened to look stunning in a purple and black printed dress with a studded belt.

The singer's fans seemed to dig the cover and praised the "Voice" star in the comments section on YouTube.

"Kelly Clarkson is rare as a human being and as a singer," one wrote. Another commented, "Yes girl sing it ❤. You are very rare & dont you forget it 😊."

Some viewers of the show thought the 38-year-old's spin on Gomez's song might just be an improvement on the original. "KC makes everything sounds million times better," one shared.

The song certainly left another fan wanting more: "The whole show should be Kelly singing 😍🥰👏👏👏"

Last month, the Grammy-winning singer covered a series of holiday songs including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas." In recent months, she's also sang several ‘90s hits, a classic tune from Tina Turner and a popular song from the iconic film "Pretty Woman."

While describing her latest cover, one fan put it perfectly: "FLAWLESS as ALWAYS! 😍 How not to love KC?"