Kelly Clarkson wows with cover of Justin Bieber song 'Sorry'

Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can't do?

The original "American Idol" performed a cover of Justin Bieber's hit single, "Sorry" in an episode of her daytime talk show on Monday.

In her rendition, Clarkson hits some soaring high notes and does a few runs to impress.

The Bieber version came out in 2015 and spent several weeks on the top of the charts. It was eventually knocked out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by Bieber's next single, "Love Yourself" on Feb. 13, 2016.

In the comments on YouTube, many people noted how Clarkson can sing just about every genre of music.

"Her voice fits every single song," one person wrote.

"She's really the most versatile singer on this planet Earth! What a talent!" another added.

The top-liked comment asked for an album of Clarkson signing covers.

"The best Christmas present Kelly could give her fans would be her to release the full covers of all the amazing songs she sang!" they wrote.

Clarkson opens every episode of her show with the Kellyoke segments and they have been a hit with viewers.

In an episode that aired last week, Clarkson did an emotional rendition of "Need You Now" by Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum. Her stripped-down version of the song sounded almost more like a ballad and showcased her impressive pipes.