Kelly Clarkson worried 'From Justin to Kelly' would kill her career: 'I cried so hard'

Kelly Clarkson recalled that she had no desire to star in the 2003 movie “From Justin to Kelly” after winning “American Idol” the year prior.

“Oh my God ... you have no idea how much I cried,” she said, speaking with Andy Cohen on her talk show this week. “I cried so hard to get out of that. And here’s the thing — I never wanted to be an actress.”

Clarkson and her “Idol” runner-up, Justin Guarini, starred in "From Justin to Kelly," a musical following aspiring singer Kelly and college student Justin as they meet and fall in love during spring break in Florida.

The movie was nominated for multiple Razzie Awards. Jon Farmer / 20th Century Fox

The mother of two said she was told the winner of "American Idol" had to do the movie.

“Justin wanted to do it, and I didn’t want to do it. And sometimes I think I have no business doing it,” she told Cohen. She said she remembers thinking at the time, “This is not a dream of mine, it’s a dream of someone else’s — Justin’s as a matter of fact. So, like, let him do it!”

Or, as her show’s Instagram page recently put it: “Two words: Contractually. Obligated.”

Clarkson also revealed that she begged Simon Fuller, the creator of “American Idol,” to let her release her first single before the movie came out because she feared she would "have no chance at a career" if the movie was released first.

She got her wish, with her first single, “Miss Independent,” dropping in April 2003, a few months before “From Justin to Kelly” was released. “Miss Independent” quickly rose in the charts and earned the singer her first Grammy nomination for best female pop vocal performance in 2004.

“If I hadn’t had that moment before the movie, I would not be sitting here,” Clarkson said.

She also looked back on what it was like to compete in the early days of “American Idol.”

“Our season was the first season. There was so much that was so pure and raw because nobody knew, not even the people doing the show knew if it would work or not in America,” she said.

Back then, she had no idea that winning the show would lead her to where she is now.

“I thought, I’m going to be the most famous cocktail waitress in Texas!” she laughed. “I didn’t think it would go anywhere, you know what I’m saying?”